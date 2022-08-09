New local waste disposal option coming to the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For locals who have been frustrated with their garbage service, perhaps some relief is on the way. A new option for garbage will soon be available.
Four friends banded together to create a new, and hopefully more affordable waste disposal option to the Chippewa Valley. They call it Trash on Trucks.
"We know garbage. We know how it works in this city. We are very familiar with this community, the industry," said co-owner Jasie Mullen.
Trash on Trucks is already licensed in Eau Claire and Altoona, and services can start in September. Mullen said they plan to expand their service soon to other communities.
You can learn more about this new service on their website.