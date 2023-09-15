New mascot unveiled at CVTC; college looking for name suggestions

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The time has come to unveil the new mascot for Chippewa Valley Technical College.
CVTC announced that a River Otter will be its new mascot.
“We want to foster a full-college experience for our students,” said Sara Steffen, marketing and digital experience director. “A mascot is so much more than a physical or visual representation. It’s a symbol that brings together all people who are positively impacted by the College.”
Now they are asking for your help in naming the critter. The name should encapsulate the spirit of the college and community. Click here to submit your ideas.
College officials said the River Otter is not the first ever mascot to represent the school. They also had a mascot, the Tech Tigers, in the 70's and 80's when they had multiple athletic teams.
The mascot was unveiled during the investiture of Dr. Sunem Beaton-Garcia.