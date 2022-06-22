New mural is the first of many completed by Public Painting Project

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you regularly walk the local trails, you may see some new scenery along the way.
On the side of First Avenue Mini Storage a new mural "Revelry" was completed on Wednesday.
The Public Painting Project is who you can thank. They are a community based painting workshop that gives 20 artists a chance to learn, and get hands on experience with large scale mural painting.
"Revelry" is accessible from the Chippewa River State Trail right next to the Phoenix Park Bridge.
Paid for through community based donations, the public painting project says this is the first of many murals to be completed around the city.