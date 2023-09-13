New outdoor features coming to Children's Museum of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Children's Museum of Eau Claire is currently constructing a new outdoor exhibit that everyone will be able to enjoy.
The exhibit is called 'The Nest', and will consist of 3 nests and standing beams wrapped in twigs to give the space a natural feel.
Officials with the museum said its purpose is to give children a safe place to play outdoors, where their parents can interact with them as well.
"It's a unique, locally designed, locally made feature that celebrates the outdoors and play at the same time. It gives kids the unique opportunity to learn and engage with nature in a city setting while letting let their imaginations run free," said Chief Learning Officer Mike Lee.
So far the project cost $50,000, which officials said was funded through grants and donations.
The project is estimated to be complete by the end of this month or early October.
Officials invite you to branch out of your home and enjoy the new exhibit once it's finished.