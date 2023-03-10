New pantry in progress at the Community Table in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new pantry is in progress for a local nonprofit.
The Community Table in Eau Claire is expanding its food and outreach item storage area.
Executive director TJ Atkins said for the last three years, they have seen an increase in donations, so their current pantry is constantly filled to the brim.
When they found out the suite next to their kitchen became available, the landlord let them break through the wall and put in a new door. This will let them access the additional 600 square feet of what will soon be their expanded pantry.
"We get about anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 pounds of food a month that comes in, so it gets kind of hairy sometimes when you have all 5,000 in maybe one week. It's just like, 'Oh my!' and 'Where are we going to put that?' So now this will kind of alleviate some of that pressure in terms of when we get that stuff," Atkins said.
The new space will cost Community Table an additional $800 to $900 a month in rent. It will be paid for with donations and grants.
Officials plan to install shelving into the new pantry and expect it to be complete by the end of April or early May.