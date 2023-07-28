New parking rules coming to downtown Eau Claire in August

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Starting in August, block face parking will be the new reality in the downtown Eau Claire business districts.
City officials said its purpose is to help prevent you from receiving unnecessary fines.
This means you may park on any downtown block for two hours, once a day, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m, but after 2 hours of parking, your vehicle must be moved to another block rather than one or two spaces on the same street.
"If they don't move their car from the block, they will potentially get a citation if enforcement comes through and clocks them," said Eau Claire Parking Administrator Todd Bohrer.
Parking citations in the city of Eau Claire can range from $10 to $30.
Streets that will enforce block face parking include South Barstow, North Barstow, Water Street, and West Grand Avenue.
Signs will soon be posted indicating where you can and can't re-park.
Officials said they anticipate block face parking to go into effect within the third or fourth week of August.