New passenger trolley to offer tours this summer in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You'll soon be able to tour Eau Claire on a new passenger trolley.
Volume One's new trolley plans to carry as many as 22 passengers at a time.
Weekly routes would begin and end at the Local Store on 205 N. Dewey Street, offering visitors a glimpse of the historic and natural beauty of the valley.
Some places that would be explored include iconic bridges such as the High Bridge and the S Bridge, lumber mansions, and a hidden tunnel.
The owner of Volume One and the Local Store Nick Meyer said trolleys last ran in Eau Claire in the 1920s, so it's been about a century since the last operational trolley.
"The idea has been floated around here at Volume One for a number of years," Meyer said. "Obviously we're in a great place to be able to do it, having the Local Store as kind of a home base for that type of activity. We really have everything we need at Volume One to, we think, to do this well. So we've been thinking about it for a number of years and we're excited to finally be making it happen."
Volume One is also looking to hire tour guides and drivers for this venture. Those interested in applying should go to volumeone.org/trolley.
The new trolley is currently being built up north in Crandon and should be operating sometime in July.
A ticket price has not been determined yet, but Meyer said it will be affordable. They also hope to do themed and holiday tours, pub crawls, and kids tours.