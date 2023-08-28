New permits paused for TDS Telecommunications as company repairs damage in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - TDS Telecommunications will not be laying any new fiber cable lines in Eau Claire until they fix damage that's been causing problems in the East Hill neighborhood for nearly a year.
Chad Rowekamp, president of the Eastside Hill Neighborhood Association, said he and his neighbors have been dealing with damage since last fall. That's when TDS laid fiber cable lines across his neighborhood, one of 14 areas in the city where it's permitted to work.
After receiving complaints that potholes were going untouched, the city had to step in.
"We had a meeting with TDS last week regarding their open permits in the city and specifically more related to their restoration," said deputy city engineer Leah Ness.
Now, she said TDS cannot start building lines under any new permits until they've fixed the damage done so far.
Rowekamp said many of the holes are about six inches deep. He's reported damage to the city at nearly 100 properties, especially along Margaret Street, which is part of the Safe Routes to School program.
"It's big enough for someone to easily step their ankle in," Rowecamp said. "Someone saw a small girl hit one on a scooter and wipe out, someone had their dog step in one and the dog's head hit the sidewalk."
Ness said work is already being done; that's why sidewalks around the East Hill are blocked and lined with traffic cones.
Missy Kellor, associate manager of communications with TDS, sent News 18 the following statement on Monday:
"Prep work is being completed this afternoon on all sidewalk segments with temporary patches on Margaret Street. Concrete mixers will be site tomorrow morning to pour new sidewalk. We appreciate the community’s patience as our teams completed the steps necessary to finalize this restoration."
Ness said the city expects improvements on the East Hill this week. Rowekamp said he hopes that means kids will have clear paths to school on Friday.
To report damage in your neighborhood, the Eau Claire Engineering Department can be reached at engineering@eauclairewi.gov. Ness said the department forwards those reports directly to TDS.