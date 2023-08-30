New self-guided tours highlight lumber history in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - New in the city are two self-guided history tours.
Local business 'Eau Claire Tours' debuted what it has to offer on Tuesday.
The tours focus on Eau Claire's lumber history and how that industry built the city that we know today.
'The Making of a City: An Eau Claire Story' will take take people on a walking tour of downtown Eau Claire.
'How Lumber made the Chippewa Valley' tour is a driving tour that takes people from Water Street to the High Bridge and ends in Carson Park.
"This is a great way to do it, too. You get to be outside. You get to see where these venues were," said Roger Gostomski, founder of Eau Claire Tours. "We have some awesome pictures from the Chippewa Valley Museum, dozens of pictures in each one, so you really get to immerse yourself on what it was like in Eau Claire's early years. You see the pictures, you see where this stuff used to happen, and you can be right there."
The tours use an app called VoiceMap that uses your phone's GPS to lead you to each stop.
When you're near the stop, it will play an audio file for you. Tickets cost $5 for a walking tour. Driving tours cost $7 per car and can be purchased on their website.
Gostomski said it took two years of research to bring these tours to life.
The tours also come with one-time discounts at nearby local restaurants and shops.
To learn more or to purchase a ticket, click here.