New splash pad? Fire trucks? Removing PFAS? City council to vote on $219M Capital Improvement Plan next week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some big projects could be in the works for Eau Claire if the city council votes to approve the Capital Improvement Plan for the next five years on Tuesday.
The capital improvement plan, or CIP, details capital investments for the next five years that will help the city achieve its strategic goals. Items in the plan cost at least $5,000 and are useful for more than one year.
Among the items are ways to handle PFAS in the water, new electric buses, squad cars and fire trucks, new water features for Fairfax Pool like a splash pad, and many, many more items.
The five-year plan has a total dollar amount of more than $219 million. The council will vote on Tuesday, and a public hearing on the plan is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.
You can read the entire CIP by clicking here.