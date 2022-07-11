New spot now available to Eau Claire skaters

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A concrete slope off the Chippewa River Trail downtown is a new option for local skaters to get active while having fun. It's also a dream come true for local business owner Chris Johnson.
Johnson is the owner of Passion Board Shop. He is also on the city's Parks and Waterways Commission. For more than a year he has brought his love for skateboarding to the commission, crafting a plan to build the action sports feature.
"Similar to the idea of having "work out stations" such as pull up bars in various locations around town for the public to use," he said. "These features will be constructed intentionally for the public to use for skateboarding, biking, scootering, roller skating, etc."
And this is just the first of what Johnson hopes will be about a dozen throughout Eau Claire. He said he wants people to be able to enjoy action sports regardless of where they live within the city.
"I want Eau Claire to be a place where action sports are not just accepted in our community, but celebrated as healthy and fun activities that are accessible to anyone that want to give them a try," Johnson told News 18.