New statewide number provides resources for Hmong people

Wisconsin (WQOW) - A new telephone number that Hmong people can call for mental health support has recently been made public.
The Wisconsin United Coalition of Mutual Assistance Association has made their 'warmline' live.
It is a non-crisis phone number that Hmong people can call to get connected to resources and support.
Callers will also be able to speak to someone in English, Hmong, Thai and Lao.
"A warmline is more for just having a conversation, versus a hotline is something that needs to get done right away," said True Vue, executive director of the Eau Claire Area Hmong Association.
The warmline was released as part of project resiliency, which is run by the WUCMAA.
The project is funded by a grant from Governor Tony Evers.
Project resiliency has a focus on mental health and self love for the Hmong community.
The Eau Claire Hmong Association will be hosting monthly activities for their members' mental health.