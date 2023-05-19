New Storywalks up at Owen, Carson parks

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Storywalks combine reading and physical activity, and just as spring has sprung, there are new stories up in Eau Claire.
In Owen and Carson Parks you will find a row of children's book pages that you enjoy the pictures of and read. The pages also encourage a physical activity, like one that asks you to gallop like a horse to the next sign.
The stories are currently What a Wonderful World by Bob Thiel in Owen Park. In Carson Park you'll find Not Quite Narwhal by Jessie Sima.
The walks were created in partnership with the City of Eau Claire’s Parks & Forestry Division and made possible through a COVID Recovery Grant from United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
There is also a Storywalk in Chippewa Falls near the Duncan Creek Trail.