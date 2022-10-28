New vending machine serves warm baked goods in Oakwood Mall

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - New technology is rising to the occasion to meet customers' baked good needs, and they're served from a place you 'yeast' expect it.
Bohemian Ovens Bakery and Restaurant is launching its first bakery vending machine.
The machine is located inside Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire between the food court and JC Penny.
It has a variety of items such as raspberry croissants, cinnamon rolls, kolaches like bacon, egg and cheese, barbecue polled pork, or smoked Gouda mac and cheese.
As soon as the food finishes cooking at their bakery in Bloomer, it's blast frozen to seal in the freshness.
Inside the vending machine is a freezer.
After you place your order, your items goes into a high-powered oven to finish baking in less than two minutes.
Co-owner Josh Knoepke said they did a lot of research and looked into four different manufacturing companies before arriving at the final product.
"Two-and-a-half years of time and effort has brought us to this point," Knoepke said. "I am so excited to be able to offer that quality of fresh out of the oven at self-check out convenience. Who doesn't like self checkouts? It's next level. It's next generation. I believe we're the only one in the state of Wisconsin that has a machine like this."
They plan to install more bakery vending machines in the future, potentially in hospitals, airports, or colleges.
The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, October 29, at 5 p.m. at Oakwood Mall.