New vendors expected at downtown Eau Claire farmers market

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Summer is coming up and with the warmer weather on the way, a seasonal staple is preparing to reopen.
The downtown farmers market is opening this weekend in Phoenix Park in Eau Claire. To prepare, Deidra Barrickman, the market manager, said they have worked to bring in over 60 vendors.
While many of the vendors are returning from the previous season, there will be a couple of new ones this year.
"We have a few new vendors. We have someone who is going to bring pasta, someone's bringing sheep cheese — sheep milk cheese, and we have a new bakery as well," Barrickman said.
Barrickman said a colder spring means less produce will be on site, but green onions, radishes and rhubarb will be available.
While you'll have to wait for many fruits and vegetables later this summer, baked goods, dairy products and meat will be available all season.
During May, the farmers market will only be open on Saturdays. The first market of the season is this Saturday from 7:30 a.m. till 1 p.m.