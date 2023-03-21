New website launched making it easier for volunteers to connect with opportunities

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - A new website is a one-stop-shop for those looking to volunteer.
Chippewavalleyvolunteer.com launched on Tuesday. The website is filled with information for volunteers looking to help out in the Chippewa Valley.
It also has information on how to sign up for special events and regular, everyday opportunities.
The website is replacing the hardcopy volunteer guide that United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley published every year, but unlike the booklet, the website will have an updated calendar for events looking for volunteers.
"There's a lot of people in this community that really want to give back in different ways, but I think finding those opportunities is sometimes a challenging process. You know, there may be several different sites that have different opportunities listed, and our goal is to bring that in to one place," said Andy Neborak, executive director of the local United Way.
Event coordinators or nonprofit organizations can also add volunteer opportunities and contact information on Chippewavalleyvolunteer.com