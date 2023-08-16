Next special session following DHS investigation scheduled; county admin. to be discussed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Following the fallout from the Eau Claire County DHS investigation, the next special session for the County Board of supervisors is scheduled.
This is the continuation of the two special sessions already held. At the last one on July 12, County Board Chair Nick Smiar was removed from his seat. The rest of the meeting was postponed after that.
The next agenda item is regarding county leadership, specifically county administrator Kathryn Schauf. That special session is scheduled for Tuesday, September 5 at 6 p.m.
