Next stop, playoffs! Express win Great Plains East second half title

DULUTH (WQOW) - Nine runs in the first three innings helped the Eau Claire Express roll to a 12-5, playoff-clinching win over the Duluth Huskies on Monday.
Eau Claire wrapped up the Great Plains East title with five games remaining in the regular season.
The Express will face the Huskies, the first half division champion, in a best-of-3 games first round series in the Northwoods League playoffs beginning Sunday. Duluth will host the first game, then the series will shift to Carson Park for the remainder of the series.
Reed Latimer went 5-for-5 with a RBI and a pair of runs scored. Eight players in the lineup drove in at least one run.