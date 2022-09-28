No. 11 Blugolds rally to beat No. 3 Northwestern

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two teams left it all on the court, but only one left McPhee Center Wednesday with a signature win for the 2022 season.
After rallying in all five sets, the No. 11 University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women's volleyball team knocked off No. 3 University of Northwestern-St. Paul 3-2 in front of 400 fans. The Blugolds have won seven in a row.
Northwestern won the opening set 25-21 before the Blugolds rallied to win the second set, 25-23.
Each set featured long rallies, exciting digs, big-time kills and athletic plays to win highly-contested points.
After the Eagles won the third set, 25-22, the Blugolds pulled away to win the fourth set, 25-20.
In set five, Northwestern led 8-5 before UWEC flipped the momentum with kills by Jordan Witzel and Arianna Barrett and a service ace from Charlie Nelson.
Hannah Flottmeyer sealed the win with her 12th kill, second-most behind Barrett's 14.
The Blugolds will travel to face the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on Friday.