No action taken on Eau Claire County administrator leadership

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For now, no action will be taken on county administrator leadership following fallout from the criminal investigation into the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services (DHS).
Tuesday night's special session of the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors went into closed session regarding the future of County Administrator Kathryn Schauf.
Her job performance, particularly as it pertains to her handling of the Sheriff's Office investigation into the DHS, was discussed in the three-hour long meeting.
In the past, some supervisors have criticized how she handled the investigation, saying Schauf encouraged county employees not to talk to investigators (according to the Sheriff's report) and saying staff now has a lack of trust in Schauf. Others praised Schauf during that time, saying she puts employees first and that staff respect her.
We don't know what was discussed in Tuesday's closed session, but once the meeting opened to the public, a motion was made to "take no further action with respect to County Administrator leadership at this time."