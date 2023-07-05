'No indication that there was a significant problem': City responds to High Bridge firework show

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - While mother nature had a show of lightning and thunder last night — the city of Eau Claire held its own Fourth of July fireworks show — and fireworks of another sort continued today.
Because of severe weather, people around the city wondered what the status of the show was, and whether it was delayed, or canceled. Some went to social media to voice their confusion, and criticism about the lack of information.
The show was delayed about 30 minutes. This was the first year the event was held at the high bridge. With the combination of bad weather, a delayed start time and a new location — many people were left in the dark.
Fireworks operations coordinator Cory Tietz said the city did their best to communicate the issues in real time with the public.
"There was no indication that there was a significant problem. I think in any instance like that you're going to have some communication lapses. We used the avenues that we had...at our disposal to try to share that information as much as we could," he said.
Tietz said the city had no firm deadline to postpone the show. He said the department monitored radar and made the decision to move forward with the show. He added the city was not in a widespread severe thunderstorm or tornado warning.
Tietz said the city is planning a meeting next week to evaluate the outcomes of hosting the show at the high bridge. He did not say where the firework show will be hosted next year.