Nolan Blair lifting Blugolds

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If the Blugolds men's basketball team is going to make a run to the NCAA Tournament this week, it will probably need to lean on Nolan Blair.
The junior guard's game has taken off in the last few weeks, according to University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire head coach Matt Siverling.
In this last two games, Blair has scored in double figures and played solid defense. He made his first start of the season Monday in UWEC's playoff win over University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
UWEC plays University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Friday in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.