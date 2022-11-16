Nominations open for Volume One's Best of the Chippewa Valley 2023

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - What's the best body of water for recreation? How about the best food truck? And what is simply the best thing in the Chippewa Valley?
Before we can collectively answer these questions, people need to make nominations.
Volume One's Best of the Chippewa Valley is back for their 16th year hosting the reader poll. People can make nominations for numerous questions within 11 categories, including Shopping & Spending, Chomping & Chugging, and Ranting & Raving.
You can add a nomination by logging into or creating an account. Then find the topic you want to make a nomination for, and at the bottom add your option. You can provide a photo for your nomination by contacting them.
Click here to view Best of the Chippewa Valley 2023.
Click here to view the results of Best of the Chippewa Valley 2022.