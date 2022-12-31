Noon Year's Eve was celebrated as the Children's Museum's first large event

 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The official countdown to the new year ends at midnight, but kids celebrated the new year at the new Children's Museum a little early on Saturday.

Children were able to celebrate "Noon Year's Eve" with the classic dropping of a ball along with streamers, balloons, and each other. About 500 people were registered for this popular event, which was happening for the first time since the pandemic. Families with children were celebrating on both floors of the building and all joined in on the countdown to 12 o'clock.

"We thought 'let's bring back this event that is a huge favorite,' for all kids', so that they could actually be involved and be able to be a part of New Year's Eve without having to stay up until midnight, " said Mandy Runge, Chief Marketing Officer of the Children's Museum of Eau Claire.

This event was an important one for the Children's Museum. It was the first time that many kids got to see the new space.

"This is our first large event in the new building, so it is kind of a grand opening for kids' and their families," Runge said.

The children's museum will have their grand opening for adults on January 6, with live music, and on the 9 for the children.

