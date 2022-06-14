North baseball falls in extra innings at state

GRAND CHUTE (WQOW) - A heartbreaking finish for the Eau Claire North Huskies baseball team at state.
The Greendale Panthers scored three runs in the top of the seventh and two more in the eighth to stun the second-seeded Huskies 6-4 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 quarterfinals.
Greendale will face either Arrowhead High School or Milton High School in the semifinals later this evening. The first three games of the Division 1 tournament have been upsets.
"Real tough one to swallow," North head coach Bob Johnson said. "The plan had kind of come together, we'd built a lead and built a fence a little higher. But I give a lot of credit to this opponent today. They didn't quit, which is something that I think our team has been successful doing all year."
Sam Feck gave North a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly that scored Jack Kein. A wild pitch moments later allowed Gabe Richardson to score a second run.
North took a 3-0 lead in the second inning when Roscoe Rennock bunted for a base hit, allowing Tyler Mooney to score.
Greendale scored its first run in the fourth inning on an errant throw, then rallied for 3 runs in the top of the seventh inning. Three North errors aided the rally.
In the eight inning, Keegan Norton singled home the go-ahead run. Andy Justus followed with a foul out to left field that scored another run.
North finishes its season 24-3.
"I tip my hat to that opponent," Johnson said. "It's life, one team stands at the end."