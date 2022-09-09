 Skip to main content
North earns first win under McGinnis

  • Updated
090922 Matt McGinnis Eau Claire North football

Eau Claire North head football coach Matt McGinnis, right, addresses his team after defeating the Superior Spartans 21-0 at Carson Park on September 9, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - James Jarzynski ran for two scores and the Huskies defense shut out the Superior Spartans as Eau Claire North snapped a 46-game Big Rivers Conference losing streak on Friday.

The victory was the first for North under first year head coach Matt McGinnis.

Jarzynski opened the scoring with a 7 yard run in the first quarter. North led 7-0 after one quarter, then doubled the lead in the second on another Jarzynksi rush.

Jack Kein added a 47 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

North (1-3, 1-1 BRC) travels to Chippewa Falls High School (2-2, 0-2 BRC) next Friday.

