North earns first win under McGinnis

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - James Jarzynski ran for two scores and the Huskies defense shut out the Superior Spartans as Eau Claire North snapped a 46-game Big Rivers Conference losing streak on Friday.
The victory was the first for North under first year head coach Matt McGinnis.
Jarzynski opened the scoring with a 7 yard run in the first quarter. North led 7-0 after one quarter, then doubled the lead in the second on another Jarzynksi rush.
Jack Kein added a 47 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
North (1-3, 1-1 BRC) travels to Chippewa Falls High School (2-2, 0-2 BRC) next Friday.