North earns walk-off win over Hudson, now 1 win from state

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Henry Wilkinson scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Eau Claire North Huskies baseball team moved to within one win of state with a 1-0 victory over the Hudson Raiders on Tuesday.
North will face either Eau Claire Memorial or Stevens Point Senior High School at 4:00 p.m. at Carson Park in a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 sectional championship game. The Old Abes and Panthers are scheduled to play at 1:00 p.m.
North scored its run thanks to a pair of errant throws. With Wilkinson on first base, Tyler Mooney bunted toward the mound. Hudson pitcher Owen Weadge's throw to first was wild, advancing Wilkinson to third. Another throw from the right fielder went out of play near the North dugout, awarding Wilkinson home plate.
Weadge pitched a complete game for Hudson. Wilkinson came on in relief for Jalen Pascal in the fourth inning.
North last played at state in 2019, when it won the championship in dramatic fashion thanks to a late Sam Stange home run.
Other playoff scores from Tuesday:
Division 2
Rice Lake 4, Osceola 0 - Rice Lake vs Altoona/Mosinee at 4:00 in Abbotsford