North hires Michael Kessler as next boys basketball head coach

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Michael Kessler has been hired as the next head boys basketball coach at Eau Claire North, the school announced Monday.
Kessler has led the boys basketball program at Elk Mound High School for the past six seasons. Prior to that, he was an assistant at Eau Claire Memorial High School.
In an email, North Athletic Director Michael Pernsteiner said Kessler's experience as a head coach, knowledge of the Big Rivers Conference and enthusiasm for North basketball made him a good fit to lead the Huskies.
Kessler takes over for Todd Marks, who resigned in July to move to Beloit Memorial High School.
Kessler will teach social studies at North.