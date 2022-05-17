North on verge of BRC title after walk-off win, other Tuesday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Brayton Thillman delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly and the Eau Claire North Huskies beat the Hudson Raiders 2-1 on Tuesday to close within one win of the Big Rivers Conference title.
North (10-2 BRC) can clinch a share of the crown Thursday with a win at Hudson (6-3).
Hudson led 1-0 in the sixth inning at Carson Park on Tuesday, but North rallied to tie the game with back-to-back doubles from Roscoe Rennock and Jonah Hanson.
Henry Wilkinson pitched a scoreless seventh for North, then reached base to begin the bottom of the frame. He moved to second base on an errant pickoff throw, then to third on a sacrifice bunt by Tyler Mooney.
Thillman then lifted a pitch to deep left field to drive in the game-winning run.
Eau Claire Memorial High School (7-3) BRC) moved into second place in the standings with a 4-1 win at Chippewa Falls High School (5-4). The Old Abes and Cardinals meet again Thursday at Carson Park.
Other Tuesday scores:
High school baseball
Eau Claire Regis 9, Thorp 7 - Ramblers clinch outright Western Cloverbelt title
Altoona 27, Amery 3 (5 innings)
Osseo-Fairchild 7, Durand 1
Boyceville 7, Elmwood/Plum City 0
Bangor 10, Cochrane-Fountain City 6
High school softball
Chippewa Falls 1, Eau Claire North 0
Menomonie 8, Rice Lake 0
Elk Mound 17, Colfax 3 (5 innings)
Boys high school tennis
Eau Claire Regis 6, Pacelli 1