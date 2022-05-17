 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North on verge of BRC title after walk-off win, other Tuesday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
051722 Hudson North baseball walk-off win

Members of the North Huskies baseball team mob Brayton Thillman after his game-winning sacrifice fly at Carson Park on May 17, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Brayton Thillman delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly and the Eau Claire North Huskies beat the Hudson Raiders 2-1 on Tuesday to close within one win of the Big Rivers Conference title.

North (10-2 BRC) can clinch a share of the crown Thursday with a win at Hudson (6-3).

Hudson led 1-0 in the sixth inning at Carson Park on Tuesday, but North rallied to tie the game with back-to-back doubles from Roscoe Rennock and Jonah Hanson.

Henry Wilkinson pitched a scoreless seventh for North, then reached base to begin the bottom of the frame. He moved to second base on an errant pickoff throw, then to third on a sacrifice bunt by Tyler Mooney.

Thillman then lifted a pitch to deep left field to drive in the game-winning run.

Eau Claire Memorial High School (7-3) BRC) moved into second place in the standings with a 4-1 win at Chippewa Falls High School (5-4). The Old Abes and Cardinals meet again Thursday at Carson Park.

Other Tuesday scores:

High school baseball

Eau Claire Regis 9, Thorp 7 - Ramblers clinch outright Western Cloverbelt title

Altoona 27, Amery 3 (5 innings)

Osseo-Fairchild 7, Durand 1

Boyceville 7, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Bangor 10, Cochrane-Fountain City 6

High school softball

Chippewa Falls 1, Eau Claire North 0

Menomonie 8, Rice Lake 0

Elk Mound 17, Colfax 3 (5 innings)

Boys high school tennis

Eau Claire Regis 6, Pacelli 1

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.