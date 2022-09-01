 Skip to main content
North tennis tops Chi-Hi, other Thursday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
090122 Chippewa Falls Eau Claire North tennis

Chippewa Falls High School's top doubles team of Lexxi Sullivan and Ally Richardson face Eau Claire North High School's team of Morgan Presler and Leah Nelson during a conference dual at North High School on September 1, 2022.

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores

Girls high school tennis

Eau Claire North 7, Chippewa Falls 0

Full results below:

Singles:

No. 1 - Miah Nelson (North) def. Erica Swanson (Chippewa) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Kailey Bates (North) def. Anna Ebner (Chippewa) 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 - Olivia Feltes (North) def. Aubrie Voigt (Chippewa) 6-1, 6-1

No. 4 - Isabelle Rabideaux (North) def. Kam Glamann (Chippewa) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles:

No. 1 - Morgan Presler and Leah Nelson (North) def. Lexxi Sullivan and Ally Richardson (Chippewa) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Gretel Elvig and Alyssa Dayton (North) def. Izzy Runstrom and Alaina Gerrish (Chippewa) 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 - Clare LaFave and Ally Quaschnick (North) def. Mady Baker and Harper Risinger (Chippewa) 6-2, 6-1

Boys high school soccer

River Falls 0, Eau Claire Memorial 0 - 2nd half

Women's college soccer

Hamline University 2, UW-Stout 1 - Boone (Stout): goal in 4th minute

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

