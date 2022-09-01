North tennis tops Chi-Hi, other Thursday scores

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores
Girls high school tennis
Eau Claire North 7, Chippewa Falls 0
Full results below:
Singles:
No. 1 - Miah Nelson (North) def. Erica Swanson (Chippewa) 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 - Kailey Bates (North) def. Anna Ebner (Chippewa) 6-1, 6-0
No. 3 - Olivia Feltes (North) def. Aubrie Voigt (Chippewa) 6-1, 6-1
No. 4 - Isabelle Rabideaux (North) def. Kam Glamann (Chippewa) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles:
No. 1 - Morgan Presler and Leah Nelson (North) def. Lexxi Sullivan and Ally Richardson (Chippewa) 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 - Gretel Elvig and Alyssa Dayton (North) def. Izzy Runstrom and Alaina Gerrish (Chippewa) 6-0, 6-1
No. 3 - Clare LaFave and Ally Quaschnick (North) def. Mady Baker and Harper Risinger (Chippewa) 6-2, 6-1
Boys high school soccer
River Falls 0, Eau Claire Memorial 0 - 2nd half
Women's college soccer
Hamline University 2, UW-Stout 1 - Boone (Stout): goal in 4th minute