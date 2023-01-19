North tops River Falls for first time in 8 years

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire North Huskies wrestling team rallied to defeat the River Falls Wildcats for the first time in eight years Thursday, 42-33.
North rallied from a 27-6 deficit at the Doghouse, winning the final five matches by forfeit.
North improves to 4-2 in Big Rivers Conference duals.