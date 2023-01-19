 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North tops River Falls for first time in 8 years

  • Updated
  • 0
011923 River Falls North wrestling

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire North Huskies wrestling team rallied to defeat the River Falls Wildcats for the first time in eight years Thursday, 42-33.

North rallied from a 27-6 deficit at the Doghouse, winning the final five matches by forfeit.

North improves to 4-2 in Big Rivers Conference duals.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.