North's Tylee, Sobotta sign letters of intent

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two Eau Claire North High School seniors are staying close to home to continue their athletics careers.
Hannah Tylee signed her letter of intent Friday to compete for UW-Eau Claire's track and field team, while Megan Sobotta signed with Viterbo University's dance team.
Tylee said she was torn between opportunities at multiple schools, but ultimately chose to stay close to home.
"Hometown, and the coaches are amazing," she said. "They've had extremely successful seasons in the past and I just wanted to be part of that."
Sobotta heard great things about Viterbo through friends that attended the La Crosse-based school. A meeting with coach Anna Luz helped seal her interest.
"I really love her, so it was kind of a win-win for me to get to go there," Sobotta said. "They have a great program for nursing and dance."