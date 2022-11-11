Northwoods Elementary School honors veterans with special program

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- All across the Chippewa Valley, schools held programs to honor and thank veterans on Friday.
Northwoods Elementary School's Veterans Day program was open for parents, veterans, and current members of the military to attend. Students sang songs to thank veterans for their service and author Peggy Krause spoke about the Vietnam War.
Northwoods students also made thank you cards for all the veterans who attended.
Aubree Wollenziehn, a fifth grader at Northwoods, said the program is special to her because she gets to thank her family that is serving in the military.
"I think it's really special to me because my dad and my grandpa can come and a lot of other veterans can and we sing songs for them, and we thank them a lot," Wollenziehn said.
All schools in the Eau Claire Area School District held events throughout the day on Friday in honor of Veterans Day.