Not enough instructors for swimming lessons

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You may be finding it harder to sign your child up for swimming lessons.
That's because there is a lack of swimming instructors in the area. But why?
"We can now hire lifeguards that are 15, but in order to teach swimming lessons you have to be 16. So as our lifeguard's age of 15 and that employee base grows, then we don't have as many teachers because they have to be 16," said Chistine Mohr, facility and program supervisor for the Eau Claire recreation division.
In addition to the age restriction, Mohr also told us that this shortage began after the pandemic. Officials stress this is a shortage that needs to be addressed.
"Our area is filled with a lot of waterways from rivers, lakes, ponds, creeks, and it's extremely important that people learn that lifelong skill of swimming to be safe in, on, and around the water," said Lori Kleist, aquatics director for the Eau Claire YMCA.
The city of Eau Claire will be hosting a water training certification to become an instructor the weekend of March 3 through 5. More information for the class can be found by clicking here.