...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Now area pets are getting Meals on Wheels too thanks to grant

  Updated
  • 0
Dog food

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Meals on Wheels normally delivers human food, but now it can also help pets in the area.

Eau Claire County's Meals on Wheels program now delivers pet food to animal owners in need. The program was started by the Chippewa Valley Cat Club after receiving a $2,400 grant through the Eau Claire Community Foundation.

The cat club's president Carol Larson said this new option prevents people from having to surrender their pets amenities.

"It provides another opportunity for those pet owners to provide for their pets," Larson said. "If they don't have to struggle with purchasing food, that's one less thing they have to worry about and more chance for them to keep their pets in their home."

The first delivery with the new program was Thursday morning and brought pet food to 14 different households, which included 14 cats and five dogs.

The grant provides funding for the program through next May, then it will rely on donations to keep the deliveries going. Larson said the program is currently full so they are not taking new applicants.

