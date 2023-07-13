Now area pets are getting Meals on Wheels too thanks to grant

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Meals on Wheels normally delivers human food, but now it can also help pets in the area.
Eau Claire County's Meals on Wheels program now delivers pet food to animal owners in need. The program was started by the Chippewa Valley Cat Club after receiving a $2,400 grant through the Eau Claire Community Foundation.
The cat club's president Carol Larson said this new option prevents people from having to surrender their pets amenities.
"It provides another opportunity for those pet owners to provide for their pets," Larson said. "If they don't have to struggle with purchasing food, that's one less thing they have to worry about and more chance for them to keep their pets in their home."
The first delivery with the new program was Thursday morning and brought pet food to 14 different households, which included 14 cats and five dogs.
The grant provides funding for the program through next May, then it will rely on donations to keep the deliveries going. Larson said the program is currently full so they are not taking new applicants.