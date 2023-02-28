Number of international students growing at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - University officials said it's wonderful to see the number of international students increasing at UW-Eau Claire.
For the first time since the pandemic, about 225 international students are studying this spring at UWEC.
In fall 2020, they were down to 117. Although it's not quite back up to pre-pandemic numbers of 288 students in fall 2019, officials are happy that it looks like more students are able to get visas again to study in the states.
There are currently international students from China, Malaysia, Nepal, Korea, Japan, Nigeria, Serbia, Brazil, and several other countries on campus.
"I think it's just great for the university and the community. The international students bring a diverse perspective and experience that I think is very welcome and one might say needed in western Wisconsin," said Catherine Lee, the international student and scholar manager at UWEC at the Center for International Education.
The university currently has partnerships and agreements with multiple institutions around the world, especially ones in China, to convince students to further their education here.