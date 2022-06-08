 Skip to main content
Oakwood Mall play area reopens; new store and restaurant coming to mall

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Kids now have more fun options as the play area inside the Oakwood Mall is open again. 

The Oakwood Forest Play Area is located near Ragstock, and features forest-like play equipment for kids to explore. 

This is not the only change with the Oakwood Mall. They also recently announced a new boutique store called Glik's that will be opening August 4.

There will also be a Mexican food restaurant called Main Street Tacos opening in the food court in early July. Based in Hayward, this will be the restaurant's second location. 

