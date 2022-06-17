 Skip to main content
October finish for Simpson Field Phase 2, UWEC has entertained D1 hockey feasibility study

  Updated
090821 SIMPSON FIELD

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Bleacher seating and a press box at Simpson Field is now expected to be installed by October, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Director of Athletics Dan Schumacher said Thursday.

The additions are part of Simpson Field's Phase 2 upgrades. The previous completion timeframe was summer, but supply chain issues will delay the arrival of the bleacher that will hold 2,000 spectators, Schumacher said.

Once completed, UWEC will have the necessary features to host a track and field meet for the first time in more than 20 years.

UWEC has entertained D1 hockey feasibility study

Schumacher said the university has entertained the idea of a feasibility study for reclassification to NCAA Division I hockey, but a move up is not likely to happen any time soon.

"I think it is a great opportunity for us and the community, but that's a long road. It's a long financial road to support that," Schumacher said. "That's future, it's not now. I'm focused right now on the facilities."

In 2020, the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul became the first university in modern history to transition directly from Division III to Division I.

Sonnentag Complex final designs nearing completion

Schumacher said final construction documents for the Sonnentag Complex may be finished within the next month. The project, which broke ground in April, is expected to completed by spring 2024 and will be the largest indoor event center in northwest Wisconsin.

