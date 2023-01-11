 Skip to main content
Offer accepted; Big T's to be under new ownership

  • Updated
  • 0
Big T's winter

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A historic Eau Claire bar is about to change hands once again.

Big T's Saloon, located at the corner of Vine and Third Streets on Eau Claire's west side, went up for sale last week. It has been owned by Terry Luer for the past 12 years. 

The building has been a fixture of Eau Claire for generations. Before it was Big T's, it was Last Chance Bar, later Bill's Last Chance, for several decades. 

The realtor told News 18 they could not say who offered on the business until after the sale is closed. 

Luer told News 18 that nearly everything inside the bar was for sale along with the bar itself. He also said if the name changes once again, that is okay.

The business was on the market for $325,000.  

