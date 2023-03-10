Officials applaud potential clean transportation investments

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - State Representative Jodi Emerson and Eau Claire city council members came together Friday to celebrate Wisconsin's historic clean transportation investments.
Emerson was joined by city council members Emily Anderson, Jeremey Gragert and Larry Mboga at the UW-Eau Claire campus to discuss the potential of clean transportation projects in the city. These projects like ones happening statewide are made possible by funds from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
"This is a multi-billion dollar investment in Wisconsin and our shared future which will bring good family supporting jobs that will help us to accelerate our transition to a renewable energy economy so it's a win-win for people and planet," Anderson said.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimates it will receive $78 million in federal funds to expand clean transportation projects.
Eau Claire's portion of those funds, Emerson said, will be put toward projects like cutting pollution, increasing the electric bus fleet and installing electric vehicle charging stations.
"It's great to see what is happening at the national level when we can actually enact this vision that we share from Wisconsin Democrats you know to the federal Democrats and what it really truly means and the impact that it's going to have right here in our pockets real world experience," Emerson said.
Meanwhile, Anderson said the city is ahead of its 2050 action goals. This includes the city phasing out 15% of gas-powered vehicles from its fleet by 2030 and installing 160 public charging stations within the next 11 years.