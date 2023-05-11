Officials offer reminders on how to be propane-safe

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After recent home explosions in Eau Claire and Madison, officials are reminding people how to be propane-safe.
Fire crews responded to a home explosion on East Tyler Avenue in Eau Claire on Monday that was caused in part by a build up of propane gas from a heater. Nobody was hurt in the explosion but the Eau Claire Fire Department estimates the damage at around $100,000.
Propane is also believed to be a cause of a townhome explosion in Madison on Tuesday that left four people injured and 21 displaced.
While both of these incidents are still under investigation, officials say it is important to be careful when using propane.
"The most dangerous thing with propane is when people use a propane device, such as a heater, inside of a building. When people do that, you get a build up of carbon monoxide in that building and you also get a build up of combustible gases in that building. So it presents multiple different kinds of dangers," Eau Claire Deputy Chief Allyn Bertrang said.
Bertrang also said to only use and store propane outside and away from open flames, and if you smell gas to contact authorities right away.