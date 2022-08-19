Old Abes rout Rangers in opener

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Ryan Thompson threw four touchdown passes and the Old Abes defense forced three turnovers as Eau Claire Memorial opened its season with a 36-8 win over La Crosse Logan.
The game was delayed a day due to severe weather in the Chippewa Valley on Thursday evening.
Memorial scored the first 29 points of the game. In the first quarter, Thompson connected with Peter Albert to give Memorial a 6-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Thompson, a senior, found Reagan Hub and Julius Clark for scores to increase Memorial's lead to 22-0 by halftime. Clark caught another touchdown in the third quarter.
Logan's only score came in the third quarter, when Jacob Hackbarth made a great play to catch a contested pass.
Shimar Simmons capped the offensive outburst for Memorial with a long touchdown run in the third quarter.
Both teams will play in La Crosse next week. The Old Abes will face La Crosse Central while the Rangers will host Eau Claire North.