One month before November elections, Tim Michels and Ron Johnson speak in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) Incumbent Senate candidate Ron Johnson and Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels spoke at a Republican event in Eau Claire on Sunday.
The Liberty Fest event was held at the Menards Expo Center and featured candidates for several different Wisconsin races, including Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden and Attorney General hopeful Eric Toney, in addition to speeches by Michels and Johnson.
Senator Johnson spoke about inflation and high gas prices in the Badger State and commented on Friday's debate with his Democratic opponent, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes.
"I wish that you could call it a legitimate debate but what it really was was an ambush," Johnson said. "It was literally eight against one. All the questions, even the New York Times pretty well admits this, came from the Left and were really designed to affirm Lieutenant Governor Barnes' position on things and to put me on the defensive."
Johnson said he wants debates to bring in different voices for a more level playing field.
Meanwhile, Tim Michels spoke about rising inflation and taxes in Wisconsin, as well as his ideas to expand school choice options. Michels also spoke about his upcoming debate with Governor Tony Evers on Friday and said he hopes to debate topics such as education, crime, and the economy.
"A debate should not be some big, rehearsed, TV fair," Michels said. "It should be about candidates standing in front of the camera talking to all the people in Wisconsin and letting the people know what's in their hearts and what they're going to do for the next four years."
Michels and Evers are scheduled for their first, and possibly only debate on Friday, October 14.
News 18 will air the debate live from 7 to 8 p.m. on channel 18.2 and will be rebroadcast on News 18 Sunday, October 16 at noon.
The debate is put on by the Wisconsin Broadcaster's Association.