One of Wisconsin's oldest farm shows is getting ready for 150 exhibitors in Eau Claire this weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Area farmers can get started on their spring planning needs at the 59th annual Eau Claire Farm Show.
On Monday vendors were bringing equipment and hanging up signs in preparation for this week's show.
There will be more than 150 exhibitors from heavy equipment to seed dealers to different water sources.
At the second oldest running farm show in Wisconsin, officials said you can expect to see new and improved products.
They expect an average of 8,000 to 9,000 visitors this year and say it's good to see people again after not being able to have the event in 2021.
"It feels so great and exciting to have people come in, be able to socialize. They said you see people who've come in for the last 50 years in here, and really they become friends with us and the exhibitors also," said Bill Henry, show director of the Eau Claire Farm Show.
The Farm Show is Tuesday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 8 from 9 a.m to 3:30 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center in Eau Claire.
Admission is free. There will also be concessions, health clinics, and a silent auction that benefits FFA.