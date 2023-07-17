Online business encouraged during Eau Claire County Courthouse construction

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Courthouse is the site of some construction until July 30. Officials are offering some tips for the best ways to get your business done and avoid the hassle of street parking.
The main A and B parking lots are being redone, so officials are encouraging people to plan ahead and conduct business virtually if possible.
Many payments can be made online or over the phone. If you're not sure who to reach out to, the county has a resource for that on their website called "I Want To..."
"You can go in there and you can say, 'I want to apply, I want to find, I want to contact, I want to pay for, et cetera,'" said Samantha Kraegenbrink, assistant to the County Administrator. "It kind of takes you through the steps and gets you to the correct path that you need to do, and most times contact information once you get to that end result will be there for you."
If you do have to come in person, for example, to the courts, she said to be sure you bring everything you need and only what you need so you don't need to make an extra trip to your car.
Additionally, during the construction period, the Eau Claire Police Department is allowing parking near the Government Center west of the Chippewa River without ticketing or time enforcement.
If you're wondering if your business can be done virtually, here are some resources:
-Click here to request records like birth or marriage certificates.
-To pay real estate taxes before the July 31 deadline, call 715-839-4805 or email treasurer@eauclairecounty.gov. You can also leave payments in the drop box on Oxford Ave or pay online.
-Click here for Planning and Development functions.
-Call 715-839-4801 to ask if your business within the courts can be done remotely.
-Call 715-839-4735 to reach the ADRC and set up an appointment outside of the Government Center.