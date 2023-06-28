 Skip to main content
Online Thrift "Eau Claire Vintage" Opening Up Shop in Downtown Eau Claire

  • Updated
  • 0
EC Vintage New Store

Processed with VSCO with hb1 preset

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Downtown Eau Claire will soon be home to a new vintage thrift store.

Eau Claire Vintage is moving into the storefront at 100 North Farwell street. They will be located on the riverfront under the Andante Apartments.

They're known for their vintage apparel and specialize in unisex clothing ranging from the 90's, early 2000's' and a little bit of the 80's.

The founder, Mike Shoultz says he and his girlfriend Giana Giarrusso were operating fully online and selling over Instagram for three years before deciding to move to a physical store. They did 4 thrift drops a week online, and had pop up events around the Eau Claire area. 

EC Vintage Owners

PHOTO FROM: Mike Shoultz

"We think this is gonna be huge for Eau Claire and especially downtown. I talked to some of my friends of a similar age who have grown up in Eau Claire and lived here, and they told me this is what Eau Claire has needed," he said. "They've been looking for a place like this and it's just gonna bring a different type of shopping experience to downtown. "

Shoultz said that every piece of clothing goes through a stain treating process and is curated by hand.

Eau Claire Vintage will officially open on July 8th.

Its hours will be Thursday through Sunday from 11 to 6.

