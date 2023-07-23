Opening night at 99th annual Eau Claire County Fair

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It was a nice night outside on Sunday for the first day of the Eau Claire County Fair.
Earlier on Sunday there was a soda, beer, and wine-making competition in the expo building. Coming up later this week will be a celebrity donkey race on Thursday, an ice cream eating contest on Friday, and a petting zoo on Thursday through next Sunday. Friday is meant to be a fun night for the whole family.
"I think the thing I'm most excited for, I think we've been working really hard on the Friday night fun night, so the band we have coming is a dueling strings act, rather than a dueling piano, so they're a really entertaining act," said Meg Muller, the fair's coordinator.
This is the 99th annual Eau Claire County Fair, and Muller said it's not like other county fairs. This is a free family event throughout the entire week. This fair also has a large emphasis on competition. This year's fair has close to 2,500 submissions for 30 divisions, from animals to LEGOs to food preservatives.