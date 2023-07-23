 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN UNTIL
NOON ON TUESDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory includes all of Wisconsin except the far
southwest.

In west central Wisconsin, the following counties are included in
the Air Quality Alert. Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Opening night at 99th annual Eau Claire County Fair

  • 0
eccf

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It was a nice night outside on Sunday for the first day of the Eau Claire County Fair.

Earlier on Sunday there was a soda, beer, and wine-making competition in the expo building. Coming up later this week will be a celebrity donkey race on Thursday, an ice cream eating contest on Friday, and a petting zoo on Thursday through next Sunday. Friday is meant to be a fun night for the whole family.

"I think the thing I'm most excited for, I think we've been working really hard on the Friday night fun night, so the band we have coming is a dueling strings act, rather than a dueling piano, so they're a really entertaining act," said Meg Muller, the fair's coordinator.

This is the 99th annual Eau Claire County Fair, and Muller said it's not like other county fairs.  This is a free family event throughout the entire week.  This fair also has a large emphasis on competition. This year's fair has close to 2,500 submissions for 30 divisions, from animals to LEGOs to food preservatives.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you