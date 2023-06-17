Opening weekend for new skate park at Boyd Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Years of hard work paid off on Saturday as there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the skate park at Boyd Park.
The Eau Claire Skaters Association has been working on getting a skate park at this location for the past few years. To raise money, they got sponsorships from local businesses and hosted some events at other parks.
"It means a lot to me because I don't know if there's anything besides my family that I've spent this much time and energy trying to build," said Gabe Brummett, the founder of the Eau Claire Skaters Association.
In the coming weeks, there will be a bench in memorial of Austin Beaulieu, a skater in the Eau Claire skaters association who unexpectedly died last December.
The park also includes some ledges, a flatbar, stairs, and a halfpipe mini ramp that skaters in Eau Claire can enjoy.