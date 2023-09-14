 Skip to main content
Opioid Settlement Task Force seeks guidance from people currently incarcerated

  • Updated
  • 0
county jail
Elliot Adams

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire County is getting millions of dollars, and a task force who will decide how to spend it is turning to current inmates for guidance.

The Opioid Settlement Task force held a roundtable discussion on Thursday to talk with individuals currently incarcerated in the Eau Claire County jail. This conversation is part of its mission to help find the best ways to use the millions of dollars the county has received in opioid settlements.

Citizen Representative Renee Sommer said conversations with individuals who are incarcerated are important, they tell a story of opioid addiction and struggle in a way that statistics can't.

"We're also just looking to hear stories and make sure that we never forget as a task force that even though we might have piles of information in front of us in statistics and things to look at, there are real people in our community, they're our neighbors, they're our friends," Sommer said. "They need us to make the right call."

Sommer encourages all citizens to provide input through the funding opioid survey. She said participation has been low and the task force needs as much community engagement as possible.

To find the survey, click here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

