Options available to Regency Inn residents that may lose housing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Regency Inn has been described by the City of Eau Claire as a "nuisance". But, it provides housing to many people who don't have anywhere else to go.
In July, it's likely to be sold and demolished.
"This is a scary time for several reasons, the Regency closing is at the top of the list," said Katie Petska, a Gaining Ground program manager at Lutheran Social Services.
She said it is important to reach out now. Finding a place to live can take three to six months.
"There is not a lot of housing and it just takes time for housing to open up in general," Petska said.
She added background and credit checks make it especially difficult for some. Still, they are there to help.
"We can work with the landlords to help them feel more secure about renting to someone who might have an eviction," Petska said.
Officials with the city said this sale has been a long time coming.
"Crime and other problems in the Regency have been years in the making, and years in the making before we filed our lawsuit," said deputy city attorney Doug Hoffer.
He said they filed a lawsuit in 2020 to try and address what he calls "very serious crime."
"The volume of drug and sex trafficking criminal activity that was taking place at the property was very unsatisfactory and something that needed to be put a stop to," Hoffer said.
The Eau Claire Police Department reported it received 134 calls for service this year alone.
Now, an unnamed national developer has signed an agreement to purchase the property that should be finalized by mid-July.
Hoffer's understanding is that it will be torn down and built into a car wash, ending the years of struggle between the city and hotel.
Other programs that can help those in need of housing include Western Dairyland, JONAH, Eau Claire County Human Services and Catholic Charities.
Gaining Ground can be reached at 715-214-7334.